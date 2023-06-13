Senior Airman Marwane Hsaini, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, explains the functions of a fire truck to Wayne County students during an Aerospace Camp community engagement event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 20, 2023. During the event, 36 students were able to visit various locations on base including the 4th CES fire department, 4th Fighter Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment section, 4th Operations Squadron base operations and weather flight, and the installation’s flightline. Community events like this help strengthen the partnership shared between the base and local community, and develop our youth to progress as future leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 22:27 Photo ID: 7877057 VIRIN: 230620-F-AD344-1067 Resolution: 6428x4290 Size: 18.29 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerospace Camp gives students first-hand look at SJAFB mission [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.