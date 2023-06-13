Airman 1st Class Tyler Johnson, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, helps a Wayne County student put on a fire fighting helmet during an Aerospace Camp community event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 20, 2023. The Aerospace Camp gave students an opportunity to meet Airmen who use science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) when performing their mission, and tour locations on base to learn how Team Seymour contributes to the Air Combat Command and U.S. Air Force mission. Community events like this help strengthen the partnership shared between the base and local community, and develop our youth to progress as future leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 22:27 Photo ID: 7877054 VIRIN: 230620-F-AD344-1258 Resolution: 7021x4686 Size: 18.44 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerospace Camp gives students first-hand look at SJAFB mission [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.