    Aerospace Camp gives students first-hand look at SJAFB mission [Image 6 of 7]

    Aerospace Camp gives students first-hand look at SJAFB mission

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A Wayne County student watches Airmen of the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron operate a fire truck during an Aerospace Camp community event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 20, 2023. During the event, 36 students were able to visit various locations on base including the 4th CES fire department, 4th Fighter Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment section, 4th Operations Squadron base operations and weather flight, and the installation’s flightline. Community events like this help strengthen the partnership shared between the base and local community, and develop our youth to progress as future leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    This work, Aerospace Camp gives students first-hand look at SJAFB mission [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

