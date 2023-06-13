Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Air Forces leader visits Airmen deployed to Indonesia [Image 4 of 4]

    Pacific Air Forces leader visits Airmen deployed to Indonesia

    MEDAN, INDONESIA

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Weber, Air National Guard assistant to the U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander (center back), poses for a photo with general officers from the Indonesian Air Force, U.S. Airmen deployed with the 23rd Bomb Squadron, and airport staff during a tour of a 23rd BS B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, at the Kualanamu International Airport in Median, Indonesia, June 21, 2023. While in Indonesia for a bilateral military training exercise, Airmen assigned to the 23rd BS at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, gave Weber and general officers from the Indonesian Air Force a tour of the B-52 to familiarize them with the long-range, nuclear and conventional bomber aircraft. This particular exercise marked the first time U.S. Air Force B-52s operated from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 20:10
    Photo ID: 7876846
    VIRIN: 230621-F-WV456-1660
    Resolution: 7650x5100
    Size: 21.73 MB
    Location: MEDAN, ID 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces leader visits Airmen deployed to Indonesia [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Air Forces leader visits Airmen deployed to Indonesia
    Pacific Air Forces leader visits Airmen deployed to Indonesia
    Pacific Air Forces leader visits Airmen deployed to Indonesia
    Pacific Air Forces leader visits Airmen deployed to Indonesia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bomber Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT