Pacific Air Forces leader visits Airmen deployed to Indonesia

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Weber, Air National Guard assistant to the U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander (center back), poses for a photo with general officers from the Indonesian Air Force, U.S. Airmen deployed with the 23rd Bomb Squadron, and airport staff during a tour of a 23rd BS B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, at the Kualanamu International Airport in Median, Indonesia, June 21, 2023. While in Indonesia for a bilateral military training exercise, Airmen assigned to the 23rd BS at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, gave Weber and general officers from the Indonesian Air Force a tour of the B-52 to familiarize them with the long-range, nuclear and conventional bomber aircraft. This particular exercise marked the first time U.S. Air Force B-52s operated from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

