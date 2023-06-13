U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Weber, Air National Guard assistant to the U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander (center back), poses for a photo with general officers from the Indonesian Air Force, U.S. Airmen deployed with the 23rd Bomb Squadron, and airport staff during a tour of a 23rd BS B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, at the Kualanamu International Airport in Median, Indonesia, June 21, 2023. While in Indonesia for a bilateral military training exercise, Airmen assigned to the 23rd BS at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, gave Weber and general officers from the Indonesian Air Force a tour of the B-52 to familiarize them with the long-range, nuclear and conventional bomber aircraft. This particular exercise marked the first time U.S. Air Force B-52s operated from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 20:10
|Photo ID:
|7876846
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-WV456-1660
|Resolution:
|7650x5100
|Size:
|21.73 MB
|Location:
|MEDAN, ID
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Air Forces leader visits Airmen deployed to Indonesia [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT