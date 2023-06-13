Pacific Air Forces leader visits Airmen deployed to Indonesia

U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Kinker, 23rd Bomb Squadron weapons officer (left), gives a tour of a 23rd BS B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, to Maj. Gen. Mark Weber, Air National Guard assistant to the U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander (right), and general officers from the Indonesian Air Force at the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, June 21, 2023. Weber and IAF generals visited the 23rd BS team while they were in Indonesia participating in a bilateral military training exercise. This particular exercise marked the first time U.S. Air Force B-52s operated from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

