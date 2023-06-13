Pacific Air Forces leader visits Airmen deployed to Indonesia

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Weber, Air National Guard assistant to the U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander (center), and general officers with the Indonesian Air Force enjoy a tour of a 23rd Bomb Squadron B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, at the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, June 21, 2023. Weber and general officers from the IAF took the opportunity to visit 23rd BS Airmen while they were in Indonesia participating in a bilateral military training exercise. This particular exercise marked the first time U.S. Air Force B-52s operated from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)
