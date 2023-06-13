Pacific Air Forces leader visits Airmen deployed to Indonesia

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Weber, Air National Guard assistant to the U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander, asks a question of Capt. Justin Kinker, 23rd Bomb Squadron weapons officer, during a tour of a B-52H Stratofortress at the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, June 21, 2023. While in Indonesia for a bilateral military training exercise, Airmen assigned to the 23rd BS at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, gave Weber and general officers from the Indonesian Air Force a tour of the B-52 to familiarize them with the long-range, nuclear and conventional bomber aircraft. This particular exercise marked the first time U.S. Air Force B-52s operated from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

