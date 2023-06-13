509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jae C. Marquis, incoming commander of 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, takes the command during his change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 22, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Daniel N. Zisa relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jae C. Marquis. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

