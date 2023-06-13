U.S. Army Col. Ronald Iammartino Jr., commander of 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, addresses the audience during change of command ceremony for 509th Strategic Signal Battalion at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 22, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Daniel N. Zisa relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jae C. Marquis. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 11:26 Photo ID: 7875726 VIRIN: 230622-A-DO858-1075 Resolution: 5232x3488 Size: 15.95 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.