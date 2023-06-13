Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 16]

    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel N. Zisa, outgoing commander of 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, provides remarks during his change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 22, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Daniel N. Zisa relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jae C. Marquis. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 11:27
    Photo ID: 7875731
    VIRIN: 230622-A-DO858-1089
    Resolution: 5756x3838
    Size: 17.11 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    This work, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

