509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Soldiers and family members from Vicenza Community salute the colors during the change of command ceremony for 509th Strategic Signal Battalion at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 22, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Daniel N. Zisa relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jae C. Marquis. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Location: VICENZA, IT