Laura Quaglia is an Italian local national employee with Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She works as a lead supply technician at LRC Italy’s Property Book Office. Recently she was selected as the LRC Italy Employee of Quarter, junior-grade category, 2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 06:49
|Photo ID:
|7875029
|VIRIN:
|230621-A-SM279-1470
|Resolution:
|1920x2400
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Growing up an Army brat, LRC Italy employee of the quarter says she’s proud to now serve, too [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Growing up an Army brat, LRC Italy employee of the quarter says she’s proud to now serve, too
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT