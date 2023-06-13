Growing up an Army brat, LRC Italy employee of the quarter says she’s proud to now serve, too

Laura Quaglia, Logistics Readiness Center Italy Property Book Office lead supply technician, grew up an Army brat. Her father, Antonio Quaglia, served for 36 years in the Italian Army and retired as a command sergeant major. Being able to work for the U.S. Army now is “really just a continuation of what my life has always been about,” said Quaglia, one of LRC Italy’s newest employees of the quarter. (Courtesy photo)

