Growing up an Army brat, LRC Italy employee of the quarter says she’s proud to now serve, too

Photo By Cameron Porter | Laura Quaglia is an Italian local national employee with Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Laura Quaglia is an Italian local national employee with Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She works as a lead supply technician at LRC Italy’s Property Book Office. Recently she was selected as the LRC Italy Employee of Quarter, junior-grade category, 2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – Her father was a command sergeant major with the Italian Army, so a life of military service is something she was exposed to at a very young age and something that’s now ingrained into her own personal set of values and beliefs.



“I’m basically a very proud Army brat,” said Laura Quaglia, lead supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Italy.



Quaglia’s father, now retired, was assigned to various duty locations over his 36 years of service, to include being stationed at Vicenza from 1995 to 2004 and then again from 2014 to 2018.



“Being here was a big part of my life, growing up. I was always around the Army and Soldiers in uniform and all that,” said the Italian local national employee at the Property Book Office, or PBO.



Recently selected as the LRC Italy Employee of Quarter, junior-grade category, 2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023, Quaglia said being able to work for the U.S. Army now is “really just a continuation of what my life has always been about.”



“Being able to work in an international environment and work for the U.S. Army – it’s makes me happy,” she added.



Quaglia started out working on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza at the Exchange as a sales associate. After about three years she was offered a position with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s LRC Italy, first in Supply Support Activity operations for two years and then at the PBO for the past five. She said she feels overwhelmed by the recent recognition and proud of her selection as one of LRC Italy’s newest employees of the quarter.



“I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m very happy,” said Quaglia. “We're a great team – all of us, together. It's really about teamwork, and I couldn't do anything if it wasn't for my coworkers. That's why I think I was recognized. We're all so very supportive of each other.”



Quaglia said in April her entire team was recognized by U.S. Army Garrison Italy leadership for their exceptional performance during a recent Command Supply Discipline Program inspection.



The 30-year-old mother of a 2-year-old girl said working at PBO with her team of five personnel, plus the property book officer, is extremely rewarding. And what her team provides to LRC Italy and the Garrison is very important because property accountability is important, she said.



“Our biggest thing is definitely property accountability, and that's what we work for every single day,” said Quaglia, who along with her team, is responsible for all the property assigned to LRC Italy and USAG Italy.



“It’s a lot of government money,” she said. “A lot of money being spent every single day. We have over 100 accounts we support. For example, the Garrison – as a whole – is worth 19 million dollars.”



LRC Italy is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Italy directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Italy.



LRC Italy reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.