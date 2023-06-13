Ceremony signals leadership change for BAMC

U.S. Army Col. Mark Stackle, Brooke Army Medical Center commander, addresses the crowd at a change of command ceremony at BAMC, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 21, 2023. Stackle thanked Team BAMC for their support and warm welcome and praised outgoing commanding general, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, for her leadership. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

Date Taken: 06.21.2023
Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US