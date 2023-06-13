Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony signals leadership change for BAMC [Image 2 of 3]

    Ceremony signals leadership change for BAMC

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, outgoing Brooke Army Medical Center commanding general, addresses the crowd at a change of command ceremony at BAMC, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 21, 2023. Teyhen acknowledged that Team BAMC has triumphed over numerous challenges in recent years and encouraged staff members to make time for self-care. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    This work, Ceremony signals leadership change for BAMC [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

