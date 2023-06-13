U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, outgoing Brooke Army Medical Center commanding general, addresses the crowd at a change of command ceremony at BAMC, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 21, 2023. Teyhen acknowledged that Team BAMC has triumphed over numerous challenges in recent years and encouraged staff members to make time for self-care. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
Ceremony signals leadership change for BAMC
