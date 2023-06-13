Ceremony signals leadership change for BAMC

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, Medical Readiness Command, West commanding general, passes the guidon to U.S. Army Col. Mark Stackle during a change of command ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 21, 2023. Stackle will also serve as the deputy market director of the Defense Health Agency’s San Antonio Market. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

