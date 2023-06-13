Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony signals leadership change for BAMC [Image 1 of 3]

    Ceremony signals leadership change for BAMC

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, Medical Readiness Command, West commanding general, passes the guidon to U.S. Army Col. Mark Stackle during a change of command ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 21, 2023. Stackle will also serve as the deputy market director of the Defense Health Agency’s San Antonio Market. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

