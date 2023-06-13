Ceremony signals leadership change for BAMC

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, June 21, 2023 – Brooke Army Medical Center held a change of command ceremony June 21 to bid farewell to one leader and welcome another.



On the field in front of the Garden entrance to the hospital, Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen relinquished command of BAMC to Army Col. Mark Stackle. Army Brig. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, Medical Readiness Command, West commanding general, was the presiding officer for the ceremony.



Cox praised Teyhen for her leadership, noting that she wore multiple hats during her time at Joint Base San Antonio. In addition to being the commanding general of BAMC, Teyhen also served as the deputy market director of the Defense Health Agency’s San Antonio Market and the 20th chief of the U.S. Army Medical Specialist Corps.



“During her time as commander, Brig. Gen. Teyhen set the conditions for BAMC to achieve sustained excellence as a high-reliable organization,” he said. “She embraced the Army’s People First priority with an emphasis on leader development at every level, creating opportunities to empower her staff and unlock their potential to ‘be all that you can be.’”



Cox touted Teyhen’s many achievements during her tenure as BAMC’s commanding general including garnering multiple individual and organizational awards, creating training and sustainment programs, and participating in readiness exercises.



“As the deputy market director, Brig. Gen. Teyhen worked to optimize personnel and resources and improve care for more than 250,000 military beneficiaries across the San Antonio region,” he said. “I could go on and on … but it shows you that Brig. Gen. Teyhen’s actions truly speak for themselves.”



Cox thanked Teyhen and the BAMC staff for their commitment to excellence and wished her well in her next assignment.



Teyhen began by recognizing many individuals for their ongoing support.



“It warms my heart to know I’m leaving Team BAMC in good hands and with the right person for this job,” Teyhen said. “Today marks a bittersweet moment for me as I relinquish command of this stellar organization. It has been the greatest honor of my career to serve as your commanding general, working alongside the incredible men and women who serve on the frontlines of military medicine at the DoD’s premier medical facility.”



Teyhen acknowledged that Team BAMC faced and overcame numerous challenges in recent years, including the DHA transition, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the implementation of MHS GENESIS, the military’s new electronic health record.



“As I reflect on our journey together, there is a theme that resonates deeply within me – the importance of taking care of ourselves so that we can continue to take care of others,” Teyhen said. “In a world that often demands so much from us, it is easy to neglect our own well-being. You’ve heard me say it before and I will say it again – it’s time to bring the joy back to medicine.”



Teyhen also touched on Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle’s five priorities – Readiness, Reform, Reorganize, Responsive, and Relevant, highlighting all that BAMC has accomplished in the respective areas.



“When I think of Team BAMC, one word comes to mind – excellence,” she said. “Team BAMC, you should be proud of what you have accomplished.”



In closing, Teyhen encouraged everyone to stay connected, support one another, invest in their family and friends, and make time to cultivate their own happiness and wellbeing.



Cox also welcomed Stackle and his family to MRC, West.



“I know you possess the knowledge, leadership, and strategic vision necessary to ensure this command continues to maintain its status as a premier medical platform for the world's best expeditionary and globally integrated fighting force,” Cox told Stackle. “Know that the MRC, West family is here to support you and your team.



“This is a critical time in the history of our world,” Cox said. “We are adapting who we are, how we fight, and what we fight with in preparation for future operational challenges. Your leadership will be vital to the ongoing successful modernization of the Army and Army Medicine.”

Stackle thanked everyone for their support and warm welcome. He also praised Teyhen for her leadership.



“It is clear to me that your steadfast guidance and exceptional leadership, BAMC has achieved remarkable success and continued to provide unparalleled healthcare to all of the beneficiaries under our care,” the incoming commander said. “Your dedication and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on this organization, and I am humbled to be following in your footsteps.”



Stackle also thanked his family for their love and support.



“As I step into this new role, I am fully aware of the legacy and strong reputation of BAMC,” Stackle said. “This organization has long been recognized as a beacon of excellence, a place where world-class medical care and cutting-edge research converge to shape the future of military medicine.”



To the entire BAMC team, “I want to express my deep gratitude for your unwavering commitment and selfless service,” he added. “You are the heartbeat of this organization, and together, we will build upon the remarkable foundation laid by our predecessors.”



Stackle also praised BAMC’s community partners and patients for their continued support.



“Col. Stackle, I’m confident that under your leadership, the BAMC team will continue to excel as a key partner with Joint Base San Antonio, community stakeholders, and the entire Military Health System in support of our service members and their families,” Cox said. “I am honored to serve our great Nation alongside you.”

