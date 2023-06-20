Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: SSgt. Brian Smith [Image 3 of 3]

    Pride of the Pack: SSgt. Brian Smith

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Brian Smith, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron structural craftsman, stands for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 14, 2023. Smith was recently recognized as Pride of the Pack for the week of June 12-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 21:28
    This work, Pride of the Pack: SSgt. Brian Smith [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    Pacific Air Force
    U.S. Air Force

