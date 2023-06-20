Staff Sgt. Brian Smith, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron structural craftsman, smooths caulk onto a bathroom ceiling during his shift at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 14, 2023. Smith’s team focuses on Kunsan’s quality of life and dorm conditions, including a $2.5 million dorm lock replacement program and creating safer conditions for Kunsan AB Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 21:28
|Photo ID:
|7872052
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-DU706-1096
|Resolution:
|5735x3816
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride of the Pack: SSgt. Brian Smith [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pride of the Pack: SSgt. Brian Smith
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT