Pride of the Pack: SSgt. Brian Smith

Staff Sgt. Brian Smith, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron structural craftsman, applies caulk to a bathtub during his shift at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 14, 2023. Smith was recognized for leading the dorm maintenance repair team responsible for the repairs of the second-largest unaccompanied dorm campus in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

