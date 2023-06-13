Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: SSgt. Brian Smith [Image 2 of 3]

    Pride of the Pack: SSgt. Brian Smith

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Brian Smith, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron structural craftsman, applies caulk to a bathtub during his shift at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 14, 2023. Smith was recognized for leading the dorm maintenance repair team responsible for the repairs of the second-largest unaccompanied dorm campus in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

