Pride of the Pack: SSgt. Brian Smith

Congratulations to our newest Pride of the Pack superstar, SSgt Brian Smith!



Smith was recognized for leading the dorm maintenance repair team responsible for the repairs of the second-largest unaccompanied dorm campus in the Air Force.



“I’ve really enjoyed my time here at Kunsan because I’ve gotten the opportunity to experience so much skill growth. In previous assignments, I mastered areas of my job, but it wasn’t until I got here that I fully immersed myself in different areas of my career field and became confident in my craft,” said Smith. “This being a short tour, I realize how important it is for Airmen to have a small, personal space to call their own, so I like to think that I contribute to that.”



Smith and his team focus on Kunsan’s quality of life and dorm conditions, including a $2.5 million dorm lock replacement program and creating safer conditions for Kunsan AB Airmen.

