230618-N-II168-2041

Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class, Gabrella Adelhart, left, from Milwaukee, assigned to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, and Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Calvin St Love from Buffalo, New York, assigned to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, move a barrel in the hazardous material storeroom on the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), June 18, 2023. VFA-37 and HSC-9 are deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

