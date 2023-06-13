230618-N-II168-2016

Sailors assigned to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, perform routine maintenance on a F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to VFA-37, in the hangar bay of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), June 18, 2023. VFA-37 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. NavyÕs newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

