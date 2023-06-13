230618-N-II168-2119

Retail Services Specialist Seaman Mason Menchaca, from Peoria, Illinois, assigned to the world's aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, restocks a vending machine, June 18, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. NavyÕs newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

