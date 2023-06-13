Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230618-N-II168-2089 [Image 5 of 6]

    230618-N-II168-2089

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, perform routine maintenance on a F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to VFA-87, in the hangar bay of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), June 18, 2023. VFA-87 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 23:40
    Photo ID: 7869477
    VIRIN: 230618-N-II168-2089
    Resolution: 5408x3043
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230618-N-II168-2089 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230618-N-II168-1012
    230618-N-II168-2016
    230618-N-II168-2055
    230618-N-II168-2119
    230618-N-II168-2089
    230618-N-II168-2041

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT