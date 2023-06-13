Operation Healthy Delta IRT

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Deonte Jenkins, a food service journeyman assigned to the 132nd Wing, Des Moines, Iowa, prepares rice for a meal during Operation Healthy Delta Innovative Readiness Training Program at Sikeston, Missouri, June 13, 2023. The 132nd Wing services Airmen served meals for all service members involved in the DOD sponsored program that was designed to build relationships with local communities by providing key medical, dental, and optometry services at no cost. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)

