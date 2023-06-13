Operation Healthy Delta IRT

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Ledurini, a food service craftsman assigned to the 132nd Wing, Des Moines, Iowa, fries beef for a meal during Operation Healthy Delta Innovative Readiness Training Program at Sikeston, Missouri, June 13, 2023. The 132nd Wing services Airmen leveraged the opportunity to gain real-world adaptability experience while serving meals to the service members involved in the DOD sponsored program that was designed to build relationships with local communities by providing key medical, dental, and optometry services at no cost. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)

