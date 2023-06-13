U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Lonnie Obermark, a food service craftsman assigned to the 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, fries beef for a meal during Operation Healthy Delta Innovative Readiness Training Program at Sikeston, Missouri, June 13, 2023. Services Airmen gained real-world adaptability experience while serving more than 800 meals per day to service members involved in the DOD sponsored program that was designed to build relationships with local communities by providing key medical, dental, and optometry services at no cost. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 06.19.2023 13:31 Photo ID: 7869122 VIRIN: 230613-Z-HT982-1004 Resolution: 1800x2700 Size: 3.16 MB Location: SIKESTON, MO, US Hometown: ANNA, IL, US Hometown: DES MOINES, IA, US Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Hometown: POPLAR BLUFF, MO, US Hometown: SIKESTON, MO, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Healthy Delta IRT [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.