    Operation Healthy Delta IRT [Image 3 of 10]

    Operation Healthy Delta IRT

    SIKESTON, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Ad Edwards, a food service journeyman assigned to the 132nd Wing, Des Moines, Iowa, prepares utensils for a meal during Operation Healthy Delta Innovative Readiness Training Program at Sikeston, Missouri, June 13, 2023. The 132nd Wing services Airmen served meals for all service members involved in the DOD sponsored program that was designed to build relationships with local communities by providing key medical, dental, and optometry services at no cost. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 13:31
    Location: SIKESTON, MO, US 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Services Airmen support Operational Healthy Delta IRT mission

    IRT
    Services
    132nd Wing
    Operation Healthy Delta

