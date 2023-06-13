404th AFSB change of command

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command, holds the Distinguished Order of Saint Martin for awardee Col. John Rotante, outgoing commander of 404th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB), while the narrator reads the citation during an award ceremony before a change of command for the 404th AFSB at the Regional Logistics Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 13, 2023. The Distinguished Order of Saint Martin is presented to senior field grade officers, Command Sergeants Major and Sergeants Major, and Department of the Army civilians who have made significant contributions to the Quartermaster Corps and is intended to recognize those elite few whose careers have embodied the spirit, dignity, commitment and sense of sacrifice epitomized by Saint Martin. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson)

Date Taken: 06.13.2023
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US