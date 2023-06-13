404th AFSB change of command

From right to left, U.S. Army Col. Jeremiah O’Connor, incoming commander of 404th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB); Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general of U.S. Army Sustainment Command; and Col. John Rotante outgoing commander of 404th AFSB, stand at attention on the ready line awaiting the commander of troops to begin the change of command ceremony at the Regional Logistics Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 13, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. The 404th AFSB executes mission command of subordinate units to integrate and synchronize U.S. Army Materiel Command (USAMC) strategic capabilities in support of I Corps and other Army or Joint organizations within its area of operation in order to increase materiel readiness at the operational and tactical point of need. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson)

