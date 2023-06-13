404th AFSB change of command

Mrs. Amy Jo Rotante, wife of U.S. Army Col. John Rotante outgoing commander of 404th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB), receives the Public Service Commendation Medal from Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general of U.S. Army Sustainment Command during an award ceremony before a change of command for the 404th AFSB at the Regional Logistics Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 13, 2023. The Public Service Commendation Medal is the fourth highest public service decoration the United States Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian and is awarded for service or achievements that contribute significantly to the accomplishment of the mission of an Army activity, command, or staff agency. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson)

