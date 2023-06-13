Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    404th AFSB change of command [Image 3 of 16]

    404th AFSB change of command

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Mrs. Amy Jo Rotante, wife of U.S. Army Col. John Rotante outgoing commander of 404th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB), receives the Public Service Commendation Medal from Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general of U.S. Army Sustainment Command during an award ceremony before a change of command for the 404th AFSB at the Regional Logistics Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 13, 2023. The Public Service Commendation Medal is the fourth highest public service decoration the United States Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian and is awarded for service or achievements that contribute significantly to the accomplishment of the mission of an Army activity, command, or staff agency. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.18.2023 19:33
    Photo ID: 7868689
    VIRIN: 230613-A-BY519-1084
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 19

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 404th AFSB change of command [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    404th AFSB change of command
    404th AFSB change of command
    404th AFSB change of command
    404th AFSB change of command
    404th AFSB change of command
    404th AFSB change of command
    404th AFSB change of command
    404th AFSB change of command
    404th AFSB change of command
    404th AFSB change of command
    404th AFSB change of command
    404th AFSB change of command
    404th AFSB change of command
    404th AFSB change of command
    404th AFSB change of command
    404th AFSB change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    USASC
    404th AFSB
    USAMC
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT