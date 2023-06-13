U.S. Army Col. John Rotante, outgoing commander of 404th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB) receives the Legion of Merit Medal from Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general of U.S. Army Sustainment Command during an award ceremony before a change of command for the 404th AFSB at the Regional Logistics Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 13, 2023. The Legion of Merit Medal is a military award that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. The 404th AFSB executes mission command of subordinate units to integrate and synchronize U.S. Army Materiel Command (USAMC) strategic capabilities in support of I Corps and other Army or Joint organizations within its area of operation in order to increase materiel readiness at the operational and tactical point of need. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.18.2023 19:34 Photo ID: 7868688 VIRIN: 230613-A-BY519-1074 Resolution: 4404x2936 Size: 1.63 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 19 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 404th AFSB change of command [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.