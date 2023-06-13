Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transfer of Authority Ceremony between the 18th FISC and 336th FMSC [Image 4 of 4]

    Transfer of Authority Ceremony between the 18th FISC and 336th FMSC

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, 1st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general and 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Saunders, 143d ESC command sergeant major, join command teams of the outgoing 18th Financial Support Center, Col. Kevin Pierce and Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Ellis, and incoming 336th Financial Management Support Center, Col. James Walton and Master Sgt. Chrisetta Jackson, for a group photo during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 17, 2023. The TOA ceremony is a long-standing U.S. military tradition that marks the official passing of the torch from the outgoing unit to the incoming one. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

    IMAGE INFO

