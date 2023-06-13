U.S. Army Reserve 336th Financial Management Support Center command team, Col. James Walton and Master Sgt. Chrisetta Jackson, uncase the unit's guidon during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 17, 2023. The 336the FMSC receives the authority to continue the 1st Theater Sustainment Command's financial management operation mission from the 18th Financial Support Center. The TOA ceremony is a long-standing U.S. military tradition that marks the official passing of the torch from the outgoing unit to the incoming one. Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, 1st TSC deputy commanding general and 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command commanding general, presides over the ceremony. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2023 Date Posted: 06.18.2023 07:36 Photo ID: 7868549 VIRIN: 230617-A-NL413-210 Resolution: 5273x3515 Size: 12.59 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US Hometown: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 18 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transfer of Authority Ceremony between the 18th FISC and 336th FMSC [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.