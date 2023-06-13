Transfer of Authority Ceremony between the 18th FISC and 336th FMSC

U.S. Army 18th Finance Support Center command team, Col. Kevin Pierce and Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Ellis, case the unit's guidon during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 17, 2023. The 18th FISC concludes its 9-month deployment and transfers authority to the 336th Financial Management Support Center. The TOA ceremony is a long-standing U.S. military tradition that marks the official passing of the torch from the outgoing unit to the incoming one. Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, 1st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general and 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command commanding general presides over the ceremony. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

