Transfer of Authority Ceremony between the 18th FISC and 336th FMSC

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, 1st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general and 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command commanding general, presides over the transfer of authority ceremony between the 18th Finance Support Center and the 336th Financial Management Support Center at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 17, 2023. The TOA ceremony is a long-standing U.S. military tradition that marks the official passing of the torch from the outgoing unit to the incoming one. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

