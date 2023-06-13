Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrol Forces Southwest Asia change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Patrol Forces Southwest Asia change of command ceremony

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230615-A-CY959-1004 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 15, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Eric Helgen, outgoing commodore of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), salutes during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, June 15, 2023. The mission of PATFORSWA is to equip, deploy, and support mission-ready Coast Guard forces to conduct maritime operations across the Middle East for U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.18.2023 05:27
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    This work, Patrol Forces Southwest Asia change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Jensen Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    PATFORSWA

