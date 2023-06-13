Patrol Forces Southwest Asia change of command ceremony

230615-A-CY959-1002 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 15, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Eric Helgen, outgoing commodore of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), and U.S. Coast Guard Capt. John McTamney, incoming commodore of PATFORSWA, salute during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, June 15, 2023. The mission of PATFORSWA is to equip, deploy, and support mission-ready Coast Guard forces to conduct maritime operations across the Middle East for U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory)

