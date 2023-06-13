Patrol Forces Southwest Asia change of command ceremony

230615-A-CY959-1003 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 15, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard Capt. John McTamney, incoming commodore of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, June 15, 2023. The mission of PATFORSWA is to equip, deploy, and support mission-ready Coast Guard forces to conduct maritime operations across the Middle East for U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory)

