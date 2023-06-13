230615-A-CY959-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 15, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Eric Helgen, outgoing commodore of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, June 15, 2023. The mission of PATFORSWA is to equip, deploy, and support mission-ready Coast Guard forces to conduct maritime operations across the Middle East for U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2023 05:27
|Photo ID:
|7868544
|VIRIN:
|230615-A-CY959-1001
|Resolution:
|5023x3349
|Size:
|798.85 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|41
This work, Patrol Forces Southwest Asia change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Jensen Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
