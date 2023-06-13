Army Reserve 1st Lt. Joshua Moeller tosses a practice grenade

Army Reserve 1st Lt. Joshua Moeller, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), tosses a practice grenade at an orienteering event during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 17,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. CIOR MILCOMP is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer.
