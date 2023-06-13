Army Reserve Capt. Kevin Tirado finds his point

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Army Reserve Capt. Kevin Tirado, Army Reserve Medical Command, finds his point at an orienteering event during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 17,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. CIOR MILCOMP is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer.

