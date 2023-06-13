Army Reserve Sgt. Alecia Jones searches for her next point

Army Reserve Sgt. Alecia Jones, 200th Military Police Command, searches for her next point at an orienteering event during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 17,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. CIOR MILCOMP is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer.

