U.S. Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve members prepare for international competition

U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Moore, center, observes the firing line during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 16,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. This three-day team competition consists of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCOs and officers.

