    U.S. Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve members prepare for international competition [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve members prepare for international competition

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve service members check their targets during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 16,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. This three-day team competition consists of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCOs and officers.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.17.2023 23:08
    Photo ID: 7868411
    VIRIN: 230616-A-UM828-616
    Resolution: 5666x3777
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    air force reserve
    Army Reserve
    training
    Armynewswire
    CIORMILCOMP

