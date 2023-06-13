U.S. Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve members prepare for international competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson | U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Moore, center, observes the firing line...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson | U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Moore, center, observes the firing line during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 16,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. This three-day team competition consists of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCOs and officers. see less | View Image Page

Reserve members from the U.S. Army and Air Force spent the last week training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey for the 2023 Inter-Allied Confederation of Reserve Officers, or CIOR, military competition being held in Helsinki, Finland.



The competition, known as Milcomp, is a pentathlon designed to challenge reserve members from across the alliance physically with a focus on military skills, according to the CIOR website. The categories

include pistol and rifle shooting, an obstacle course, utility swimming (with obstacles), and military orienteering often referred to as land navigation.



“Those five skills translate to a regular Soldier and how a Soldier in everyday life can succeed,” said Staff Sgt. Daniel Kelley, international marksmanship coach and Olympic orienteering coach for the team. “We

have young people here learning very valuable life-skills.”



Kelley added that this week was all about getting the competitors in the right mindset while becoming proficient in each category.



“This week has been long and hard,” said 1st Lt. Brianna Mirmina, a first-year competitor and Bethany, Connecticut native. “It’s been challenging but a great experience.”



Many members of the Army Reserve began training in early May, while trials week started June 12 and ended June 17 with individuals being placed on their respective teams.



“It has been super busy and a lot of hard work,” said Staff Sgt. Gavin Hopler, from St. Louis, Missouri and CIOR Milcomp rookie. “I think it’s really helped us hone our skills and set us up for success.”



Next stop is Sweden for one more week of training, then to Finland for the three-day competition.



“I expect them to represent the United States very well, said Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Moore, CIOR pistol coach. “They’ve put a lot of effort into it, and hopefully they can translate that into a good outcome.”