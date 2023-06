New Jersey Guardsmen Coined for Outstanding Performance at JRTC

Pfc. Brian Finn, left, joint fire support specialist, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment; Spcs. Hinojosa Pilay, second from left, and Christale Alvarado, second from right, both culinary specialists, 902nd Quartermaster Company, 42nd Regional Support Group; and Spc. Arash GhaseMinejad, right, also a culinary specialist, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, pose for a group photo after being coined by U.S. Army Col. Arthur Roscoe, commander, 42D RSG, at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson, Louisiana, June 13, 2023. The Soldiers were recognized for outstanding performance within the dining facility in the White Cell. The White Cell was instrumental in supporting the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s JRTC rotation 23-08. Nearly 3,000 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers were assessed on their units' ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain setting against a near-peer opposing force. It is the organization’s largest training exercise in over a decade, with approximately 2,500 additional Soldiers from a dozen states and Puerto Rico also participating. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis)

