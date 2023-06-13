New Jersey Guardsmen Coined for Outstanding Performance at JRTC

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Nathan Lord, left, senior trainer for Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 23-08 and deputy commander for support, 42nd Infantry Division, New York Army National Guard, presents a coin to Master Sgt. Vincent Mankowski, milirary police, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard, at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson, Louisiana, June 13, 2023. Mankowski was recognized for outstanding performance as the noncommissioned officer in chage within the Exercise Support Group in the White Cell. The White Cell was instrumental in supporting the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s JRTC rotation 23-08. Nearly 3,000 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers were assessed on their units' ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain setting against a near-peer opposing force. It is the organization’s largest training exercise in over a decade, with approximately 2,500 additional Soldiers from a dozen states and Puerto Rico also participating. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez)

